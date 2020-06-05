Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Receives $82.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MANT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mantech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mantech International in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Mantech International in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

In other Mantech International news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total value of $312,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr acquired 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $30,240.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,745.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Mantech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,112,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Mantech International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Mantech International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Mantech International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Mantech International by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,464. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.28. Mantech International has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $93.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.29 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Mantech International’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mantech International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

