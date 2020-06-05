Mark J. Brookner Sells 1,200 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $104,376.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,650.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:USPH traded up $7.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.66. The company had a trading volume of 171,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,189. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.25. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $148.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.89 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 6.17%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,205,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,150,000 after acquiring an additional 45,412 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,413,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,665,000 after buying an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 526,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,324,000 after buying an additional 82,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,204,000 after purchasing an additional 35,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 32.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 294,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,319,000 after purchasing an additional 72,026 shares during the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

