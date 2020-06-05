MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Raised to $465.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $455.00 to $465.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MKTX. Raymond James raised shares of MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $440.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays raised shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $370.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded down $5.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $493.90. The company had a trading volume of 307,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,735. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $526.98.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $877,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.13, for a total transaction of $120,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,860.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,170 shares of company stock valued at $14,047,103 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,401,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 4,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide.

