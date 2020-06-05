Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) CEO Vivek Gupta Sells 10,956 Shares

Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) CEO Vivek Gupta sold 10,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $216,928.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vivek Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 27th, Vivek Gupta sold 6,044 shares of Mastech Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $109,759.04.

On Thursday, May 21st, Vivek Gupta sold 83 shares of Mastech Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,452.50.

On Friday, May 8th, Vivek Gupta sold 4,534 shares of Mastech Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $75,445.76.

On Monday, May 11th, Vivek Gupta sold 10,415 shares of Mastech Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $190,282.05.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Vivek Gupta sold 3,033 shares of Mastech Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $50,226.48.

On Monday, May 4th, Vivek Gupta sold 4,326 shares of Mastech Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $71,595.30.

NYSEAMERICAN:MHH traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.85. 166,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,933. Mastech Digital Inc has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $21.19.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.19 million.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mastech Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,145,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the first quarter worth about $2,272,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 33,048 shares during the last quarter.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

