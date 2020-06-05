Master Contract Token (MCT) Tops One Day Volume of $7,448.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 5th. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $312,560.65 and approximately $7,448.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $243.00 or 0.02496092 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00070878 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010291 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

