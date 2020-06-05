Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 140.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 614 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 309,003 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,062,000 after purchasing an additional 49,465 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 22,898 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.21.

NYSE:MCD traded up $3.92 on Friday, reaching $197.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,726,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,915,284. The company has a market cap of $143.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.97. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

