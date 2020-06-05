Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 34.67% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.03 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MDLA opened at $26.01 on Friday. Medallia has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65.

MDLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Medallia from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Medallia from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

In other news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 32,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $683,150.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,813,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,914,451.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 53,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $990,549.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 500,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,308,310.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 509,515 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,361 over the last quarter.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

