Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Raised to $980.00 at BTIG Research

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $775.00 to $980.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Mercadolibre from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mercadolibre in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a hold rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Mercadolibre from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Mercadolibre from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mercadolibre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $759.90.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $26.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $866.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of -206.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $718.33 and a 200 day moving average of $627.40. Mercadolibre has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $877.68.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.27 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mercadolibre will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,152,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

