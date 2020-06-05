Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Clear Perspective Advisors LLC

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 83.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 14,227 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,915,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $7,417,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 739,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,898,000 after purchasing an additional 261,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,266,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,453,000 after purchasing an additional 88,700 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.21.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.26. The company had a trading volume of 561,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,152,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.38 and a 200-day moving average of $83.01. The firm has a market cap of $207.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

