Mercury Hits One Day Volume of $1,214.00 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Mercury has a total market cap of $836,178.37 and approximately $1,214.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.35 or 0.02029217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00182196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045142 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00122799 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

