Metronome Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28,612.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00005103 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.50, $24.68, $18.94 and $24.43. Metronome has a market cap of $5.25 million and approximately $28,612.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.62 or 0.02029925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00182569 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00045362 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00123309 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 12,048,549 coins and its circulating supply is 10,571,875 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $5.60, $24.43, $7.50, $50.98, $32.15, $51.55, $10.39, $18.94, $20.33, $33.94 and $13.77. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.