MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on MGE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ MGEE traded up $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.37 and a 200 day moving average of $72.69. MGE Energy has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $83.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 56.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 16,329 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,967,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 35,075 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,909,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. 44.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

