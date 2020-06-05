Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $250.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $205.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MSFT. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.91.

Shares of MSFT traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.20. 39,862,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,550,458. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.59. The company has a market cap of $1,405.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $120.65 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $328,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

