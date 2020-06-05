Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $195.00 price target on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MSFT. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.91.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $187.20. 39,862,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,550,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $1,405.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.59. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $120.65 and a twelve month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

