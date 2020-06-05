Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at CL King

CL King started coverage on shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Middleby from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middleby from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Middleby from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Middleby has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.00.

MIDD stock traded up $6.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.34. 2,373,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,375. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Middleby has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.37 million. Middleby had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 20.40%. Middleby’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Middleby will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,407.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $225,953.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 2,700 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.73 per share, for a total transaction of $196,371.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,679.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,560 shares of company stock worth $1,180,094. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 416.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

