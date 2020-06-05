Milbrey Rennie Taylor Sells 1,000 Shares of First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Stock

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $16,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Milbrey Rennie Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 1,000 shares of First of Long Island stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $17,580.00.

NASDAQ FLIC traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $17.41. 97,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,208. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average of $19.99. First of Long Island Corp has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $391.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.75 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

FLIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded First of Long Island from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,569,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 347,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 52,991 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

