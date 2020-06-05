MINDOL Trading Down 17.1% Over Last Week (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 5th. MINDOL has a total market cap of $409.71 million and approximately $161,475.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MINDOL has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MINDOL token can now be bought for about $2.41 or 0.00024712 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, Coineal and CoinTiger.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.75 or 0.00808920 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00179116 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003486 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000796 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MINDOL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,576 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev . MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

