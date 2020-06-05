Mirova US LLC Buys 60,675 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 60,675 shares during the period. Visa comprises 6.8% of Mirova US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $51,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 117.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $3.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.65. 4,960,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,567,362. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,150 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,161 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.18.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

