Mirova US LLC Grows Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,273 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 4.9% of Mirova US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $37,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.62.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total value of $1,927,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,874 shares in the company, valued at $19,227,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,298 shares of company stock worth $5,953,576. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $5.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $384.19. 1,809,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $188.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.19 and its 200-day moving average is $337.98. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $391.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

