Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mogo Inc. is a financial technology company. It provides financial health apps to consumers with solutions to manage and control their finances. The company’s products including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid VisaCard(R), digital mortgage experience and the MogoCrypto account. Mogo Inc., formerly known as Mogo Finance Technology Inc., is based in VANCOUVER, Columbia. “

Get Mogo Finance Technology alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Mogo Finance Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Mogo Finance Technology from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.75.

NASDAQ:MOGO traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 217,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,968. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. The company has a market cap of $27.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. Mogo Finance Technology has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative return on equity of 290.39% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. Equities analysts predict that Mogo Finance Technology will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Finance Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo Finance Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.