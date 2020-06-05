Moin Achieves Market Cap of $35,040.51 (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Moin coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Livecoin and C-CEX. Moin has a total market capitalization of $35,040.51 and $231.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002131 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Moin

Moin (CRYPTO:MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,232,717 coins. Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com . The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

