Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Boosted by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,492,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,183,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Mondelez International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 384,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,053,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 150,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

MDLZ stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.53. The stock had a trading volume of 15,519,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,462,667. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.18. The company has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

