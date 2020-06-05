Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Raised to $75.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.59.

Monster Beverage stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,747,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.98 and its 200 day moving average is $63.37. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $73.43.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 64,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $4,707,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $330,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,201.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,108 shares of company stock worth $13,486,804 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

