Morgan Stanley Raises Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $42.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.10.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $1.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.28. 4,871,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,398,763. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,292 shares of company stock worth $8,743,527. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

