Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Morgan Stanley reissued their buy rating on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MDLZ. Guggenheim cut their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.53. 15,525,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,462,723. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day moving average is $53.18. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,116,000 after buying an additional 961,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,522,000 after buying an additional 2,503,118 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6,881.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,251,000 after buying an additional 24,658,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,292,000 after buying an additional 1,857,800 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

