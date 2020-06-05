Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock Holdings Increased by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 9,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at $1,574,000. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. purchased a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,401,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MORN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.05. 1,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,972. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.59 and a twelve month high of $166.59.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $1,715,661.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,687,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,122,656.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 20,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $2,463,219.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,727,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,027,638.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,260 shares of company stock worth $25,718,573 over the last three months. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

