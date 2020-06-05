Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

COOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.33.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

NASDAQ COOP traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 61,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.35 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall acquired 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $26,115.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 665,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,326,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 927.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.