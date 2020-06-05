Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MYL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mylan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.46.

MYL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.67. 7,858,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,138,124. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. Mylan has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 148.60, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.54.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 0.54%. Mylan’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mylan will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 296,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan during the 4th quarter valued at $5,226,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 81,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 53,209 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

