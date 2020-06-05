Nanosonics (ASX:NAN) Shares Up 0.6%

Nanosonics Ltd. (ASX:NAN) shares shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$7.07 ($5.01) and last traded at A$7.07 ($5.01), 740,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$7.03 ($4.99).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$6.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 176.75.

In other Nanosonics news, insider Michael Kavanagh 12,910 shares of Nanosonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th.

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies. The company manufactures and distributes the trophon EPR ultrasound probe disinfector for use in the treatment of healthcare acquired infections.

