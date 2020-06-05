National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $64.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

FIZZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of National Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cfra upgraded National Beverage from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.67.

NASDAQ:FIZZ traded up $1.59 on Monday, reaching $58.23. 11,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.66 and its 200-day moving average is $47.69. National Beverage has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $59.44.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.63 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Beverage will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Beverage by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in National Beverage by 11.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in National Beverage by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

