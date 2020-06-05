National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Purchased by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 195.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 13,446 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

NATI traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $42.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,897. National Instruments Corp has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average is $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.03.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $309.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.11 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 20.09%. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

