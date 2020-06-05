National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reissued their hold rating on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on National Instruments from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.17.

NASDAQ:NATI traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.08. 545,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,715. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.03. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $47.89.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.84. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $309.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.39%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in National Instruments by 87.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,283,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

