Needham & Company LLC Boosts Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $105.00

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRWD. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

CRWD stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,807,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,977. Crowdstrike has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $103.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -115.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.43.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,846. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $584,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,161,433 shares of company stock worth $658,655,485 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Crowdstrike by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Crowdstrike by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth about $8,392,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth about $6,603,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth about $10,802,000. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.