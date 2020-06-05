Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Neovasc from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Neovasc in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 214,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,206. The firm has a market cap of $38.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.75. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Neovasc will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neovasc during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Neovasc by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 21,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Neovasc by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 36,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Neovasc by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 351,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 20,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Neovasc by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 555,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 74,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

