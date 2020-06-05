NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetScout Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of business assurance – a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions – for today’s most demanding service provider, enterprise and government networks. NETSCOUT’s Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology continuously monitors the service delivery environment to identify performance issues and provides insight into network-based security threats, helping teams to quickly resolve issues that can cause business disruptions or impact user experience. NETSCOUT delivers unmatched service visibility and protects the digital infrastructure that supports our connected world. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NTCT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NetScout Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

NetScout Systems stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.70. 488,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,983. NetScout Systems has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,384.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.33.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.13 million. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $283,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,703.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $155,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,230 shares in the company, valued at $966,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in NetScout Systems by 1,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

