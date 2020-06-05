NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,736.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 416,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,177 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $100,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.00. 242,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,275. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35. The company has a market capitalization of $123.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $273.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,504,092. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,698 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,094 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

