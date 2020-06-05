Nimiq (NIM) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and $267,346.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,739.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $243.07 or 0.02495659 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.19 or 0.02650958 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.30 or 0.00485631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012612 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00699535 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00070877 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00026545 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00545075 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,857,918,978 coins and its circulating supply is 6,031,918,978 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

