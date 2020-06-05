Nomura Boosts Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $29.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target boosted by Nomura from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BYD has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities restated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.44. 204,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,076,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $36.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 2.33.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $680.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman William S. Boyd purchased 100,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd purchased 1,500 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $29,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,193.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 101,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,500. 29.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 253,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 821,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,633,000 after purchasing an additional 159,238 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $882,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 203,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

