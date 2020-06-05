Nomura Boosts Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Price Target to $34.00

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) had its price objective hoisted by Nomura from $12.50 to $34.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ERI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $70.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.28.

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ERI traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,761,683. Eldorado Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $70.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 2.80.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($2.37). Eldorado Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERI. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.