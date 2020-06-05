Nomura Instinet Raises Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $29.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price increased by Nomura Instinet from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Nomura Instinet currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Boyd Gaming from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Boyd Gaming from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Union Gaming Research cut Boyd Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.44. The stock had a trading volume of 204,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,813. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $680.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman William S. Boyd purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $1,607,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,193.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 101,750 shares of company stock worth $1,641,500. 29.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 203,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

