Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Shares Sold by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 84,071 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Noodles & Co worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Noodles & Co by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 1,400,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Noodles & Co by 788.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 92,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

NDLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Noodles & Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Noodles & Co from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.94.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $6.80. 26,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.58 million, a PE ratio of -117.33 and a beta of 0.98. Noodles & Co has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $100.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. Noodles & Co had a positive return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Noodles & Co will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.