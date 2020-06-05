Northeast Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.4% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $25,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.07.

Shares of NEE traded down $10.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $248.86. 1,929,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $283.35. The company has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,748.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,698 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,094 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

