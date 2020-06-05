Northeast Investment Management Has $49.52 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Northeast Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 17,902 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 4.5% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $49,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $3,303,463,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Visa by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,190,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,400 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Visa by 7,520.5% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,215,920 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $195,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,964 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $182,892,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1,683.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $167,889,000 after acquiring an additional 843,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,469,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,150 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,161. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.18.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.77. 397,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,567,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

