Northeast Investment Management Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 32.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,161 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 2,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,290,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,205,117. The company has a market cap of $181.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.74. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.