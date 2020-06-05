Northeast Investment Management Sells 424 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Northeast Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.2% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,338,757,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,574,000 after acquiring an additional 600,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,167,000 after acquiring an additional 305,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.78. 4,012,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,522,694. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.83. The stock has a market cap of $293.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.39, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

