Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Northrim BanCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Northrim BanCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Northrim BanCorp stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.41. 35,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,962. The company has a market capitalization of $166.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Northrim BanCorp has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.77.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $22.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

In other news, Director David W. Karp purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $26,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $110,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Wight acquired 1,300 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,070.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,325 shares of company stock valued at $106,086. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRIM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

