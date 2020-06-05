Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Michelle Galanter Applebaum Sells 4,126 Shares

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Michelle Galanter Applebaum sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $105,543.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,548.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NWPX stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.84. The company had a trading volume of 85,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.10. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The company has a market capitalization of $243.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.12.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 9.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Northwest Pipe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWPX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 28.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

