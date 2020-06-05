Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Michelle Galanter Applebaum Sells 4,126 Shares

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Michelle Galanter Applebaum sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $105,543.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,548.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NWPX stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.84. The company had a trading volume of 85,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.10. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The company has a market capitalization of $243.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.12.
Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 9.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWPX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 28.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.
Northwest Pipe Company Profile
Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.
Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.