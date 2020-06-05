Novacoin Price Tops $0.17 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001765 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Novacoin has a market cap of $401,483.32 and approximately $708.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Novacoin has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00032401 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005454 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000717 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00013843 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,785.54 or 1.00471509 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000979 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00076139 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

