Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NOVT. William Blair lowered Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Novanta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of Novanta stock traded up $5.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.32. 251,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,796. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Novanta has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $115.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.73.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novanta will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Novanta news, insider Brian S. Young sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $850,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,541 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novanta by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 991,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,731,000 after acquiring an additional 90,144 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 3.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 66,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 171,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Novanta by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

