Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for 1.6% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.3% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 10.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.89. 1,530,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,129. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.11. The stock has a market cap of $196.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

